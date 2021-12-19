Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,660 shares of company stock worth $19,595,659. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

