Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,154 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

HPE opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

