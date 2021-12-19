Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.18 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,790 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

