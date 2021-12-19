Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the November 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.77. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.28.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 2,634.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

