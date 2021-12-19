West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

NYSE:WFG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

