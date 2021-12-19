Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

