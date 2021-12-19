Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 448 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,558,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.