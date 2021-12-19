Wells Fargo & Company Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock worth $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

