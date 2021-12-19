Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $331.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $331.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of LII opened at $312.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.22. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $266.77 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

