Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weidai in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Weidai alerts:

NYSE:WEI remained flat at $$0.80 on Friday. 35,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,303. Weidai has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.