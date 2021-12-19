Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.09. Weatherford International shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

