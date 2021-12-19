Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

