Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.