Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 994 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

