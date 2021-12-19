Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus cut Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Shares of W stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 104,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

