Wall Capital Group Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

