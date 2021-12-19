Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3507 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $38.46.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

WMMVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.