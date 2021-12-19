Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.46

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 38008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

WMMVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.3507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

About Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.