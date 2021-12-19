Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

Get Vtex alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,144,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,086,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07. Vtex has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.