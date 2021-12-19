Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,100 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 2,377,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VYGVF shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

