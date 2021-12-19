Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 529,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

