Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 4,776 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.