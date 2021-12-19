Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

