Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 2,742 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

