Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:VLTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,438,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,260. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, equities analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

