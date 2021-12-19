Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

