Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

