Vincent P. Price Buys 1,500 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 116,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

