Vincent C. Klinges Sells 6,527 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMSWA stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $824.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.65. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Software by 284.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

