Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,720 ($35.95).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCT shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,140 ($28.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.36) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.51), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($246,496.84).

VCT stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,382 ($31.48). 188,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,063. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 2,042 ($26.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.95). The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,497.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

