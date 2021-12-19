Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Up 20.7% in November

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor during the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

NASDAQ VEV opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

