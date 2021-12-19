VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VIAO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 8,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,835. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $58.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in VIA optronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 149,489 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VIA optronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VIA optronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.