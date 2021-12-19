VerusCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.54 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $52.54 million and approximately $16,756.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.49 or 0.08294429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.71 or 0.99895360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,876,449 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

