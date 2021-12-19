Verso Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.50 or 0.08286133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.92 or 0.99976550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

