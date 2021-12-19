VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Up 35.5% in November

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 959,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $242.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.03 and a 200 day moving average of $223.40. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,824. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

