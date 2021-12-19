Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.62

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.41. Vaxart shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 9,325,846 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VXRT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $903.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

