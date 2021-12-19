VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00010754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $2,578.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,444 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

