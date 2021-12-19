Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Down 9.7% on Insider Selling

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 3,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,030,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Specifically, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 437.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

