Vanilla Network Price Hits $5.52 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00011824 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $187.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,414 coins and its circulating supply is 652,799 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

