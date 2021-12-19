Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $259,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $150.64.

