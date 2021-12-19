Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VTIP opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,827,000 after buying an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter.

