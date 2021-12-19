Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

