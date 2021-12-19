Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $104.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

