Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 116,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,597,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $442.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.53 and a 200-day moving average of $418.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.