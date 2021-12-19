Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 266,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $112.42.

