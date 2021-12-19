Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Avion Wealth’s 3rd Largest Position

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.8% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

