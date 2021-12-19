VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,750,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.44 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

