Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.57 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.