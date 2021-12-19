Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

