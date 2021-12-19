Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $59.42 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 5.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

